ADRIAN SMITH: The Right Way and the Wrong Way

The actions of violent protesters at the heart of our republic this week were appalling and despicable. I continue to condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. Our republic remains strong because of our shared commitment to settling our disagreements democratically, at the ballot box and through the deliberations of Congress. It was a testament to the dedication we have to our republic when we continued with the business of Congress that same day.

On Wednesday, January 6, we met in a Joint Session of Congress to review and certify electoral votes from the states. At this joint session, states’ electoral votes are counted in alphabetical order. In order to debate whether to accept a state’s electoral votes, an objection must be presented in writing, signed by at least one Representative and one Senator. The process allows members of the House and Senate to raise their concerns.