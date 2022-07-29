ADRIAN SMITH: U.S. will find leadership in solidarity, congressman says

As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, it is as important as ever for the U.S. to strengthen our ties with allies in the region. Standing in solidarity with states at risk of Russian aggression requires us to send a clear message we are working behalf of the friends of freedom and economic prosperity.

One such opportunity is my recent meeting with former Ambassador and current Member of the Parliament of Georgia Salome Samadashvili. In addition to discussing how the United States can support anti-corruption efforts in Georgia, we discussed the serious impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the nation of Georgia and the importance of the United States’ influence in the region.

This week I also joined with two of my colleagues on the Ways and Means Committee, Republican Leader Kevin Brady and Republican Leader for the Tax Subcommittee Mike Kelly to meet with a delegation led by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Unfortunately, last week the Biden administration began the process of terminating the United States’ tax treaty with Hungary. Hungary has been the landing spot for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horrors of war. Meanwhile the White House has elected to punish the country for objections Hungary has raised to implementing Biden’s global minimum tax proposal while he takes no action to revisit the 30-year-old tax treaty with Russia.

Additionally, President Biden recently took the time to visit Saudi Arabia, a nation with a poor record on human rights and growing ties to Russia. The President is failing to secure energy independence by seeking Saudi Arabia’s help rather than taking advantage of domestic production opportunities. Russia is benefitting from the global oil shortage as our country fails to produce what we could in order to meet domestic and international demand. To make matters worse, Democrats in Congress are lobbying the Biden administration for a ban on oil exports. Because of the damage this would do to the American economy, petroleum industry, and global energy supply, I recently signed onto a letter to the President opposing any such ban.

Furthermore, to support the strength of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) this week I supported the passage of a resolution in the House to affirm U.S. support for the efforts of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. As Finland and Sweden work through the process to join NATO, Russia is trying to obstruct the process through objections from its closest ally in NATO, Turkey.

Leadership on the international stage and in our trade policy is critical at this time in history and nowhere to be found under the Biden administration. We need to show robust support for our allies and partner with those who are committed to reform and our shared values. The American people expect strong leadership, and our allies are depending on us.