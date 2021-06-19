ADRIAN SMITH: Unfairness in tax compliance

President Biden’s tax enforcement proposal however is not the answer, instead it raises even more concerns. The administration’s proposal would install 90,000 new government bureaucrats to particularly target American small businesses, farmers, and ranchers. These groups would be audited because the administration finds the fact that small businesses structure themselves this way, even though it is a common feature of tax systems in major economies, as unfair. While President Biden may have used a passthrough corporation for the purpose of shielding speaking and book royalties from payroll taxes applicable to income, this isn’t why family businesses use these mechanisms.

One witness from the hearing, Nina Olson, the former U.S. Taxpayer Advocate, and ombudsman position at the IRS with the specific duty to fight for taxpayer rights, emphasized the importance of tax compliance. She also pointed out the risk that comes along with devoting more and more resources to the IRS that are not dedicated to customer service. Olson noted the arbitrary methods the IRS uses to select taxpayers for audit, and that only 1.6% of federal revenue is collected annually because of audits. She also noted the extreme wait times taxpayers face when attempting to call the IRS, if they even get through at all, and that putting resources into customers service would be a more taxpayer-friendly way of increasing compliance and revenue.

We should work in a bipartisan fashion to find better ways to track down those who cheat the system. There are areas where we can work together across the aisle in a constructive way to modernize the enforcement of our tax code that does not penalize or make more work for the Nebraskans and Americans who have been following the law this whole time.