ADRIAN SMITH: Weaponing the IRS

Another Biden-proposed tax change I have been working to defeat with the potential to harm farms and small businesses across Nebraska is requiring banks and credit unions to begin reporting on a large share of their accountholders to the IRS. I have heard from thousands of Nebraskans opposing this specific proposal, and I have been working with my colleagues on the Ways and Means Committee to defeat it.

While Democrats stepped away from their initial, alarmingly low reporting threshold of $600 per year, their latest proposal would create a new set of problems. Their plan is to require reporting on accounts with inflows and outflows of $10,000 or more per year with possible exemptions for payroll income and payments like mortgage payments. Although the combination of a higher reporting threshold and proposed exemptions would likely reduce the number of accounts reported, it would create more work for local banks and credit unions who were already alarmed by the $600 requirement. Right now, banks do not track the purpose of every payment, and this proposal could very well force them to do that. In addition, it could be used by the IRS to refocus their auditing effort on law-abiding taxpayers who own their own business – something the Biden Administration has said it wants to do.