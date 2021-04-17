ADRIAN SMITH: What America really needs

Earlier this year, President Biden pushed his $1.9 trillion spending package, the American Rescue Plan, through Congress and signed it into law claiming it was a dire necessity because of the pandemic. However, his administration has been very slow in rolling out programs created by this massive bill despite saying it was so urgently required. Instead, they have been busy proposing more “emergency” spending, before money allocated in the previous bill has even been spent and while our economy has begun bouncing back, largely on its own.

From the moment he signed the bill, President Biden and his administration seemingly moved on from the American Rescue Plan and set their sights on another, more costly spending package, this time totaling $2.3 trillion. The proposed plan has been called an “infrastructure” package, yet the proportion of funds included dedicated to true transportation and infrastructure needs across the nation is surprisingly small. This new plan consists of less than 2% for waterways, locks, dams, ports and airports, less than 5% for broadband, and less than 6% for roads and bridges. These aspects of infrastructure are what both Nebraska and the nation need to improve upon, and they are largely ignored so that most of the package can be directed to creating new social programs, green energy incentives, and other government expansions that won’t help our businesses create jobs, produce goods or services, or sell them around our nation and the world. Communities in Nebraska, especially rural areas, would benefit greatly from an increase in broadband, and I would gladly support bipartisan legislation that would do so, but that is clearly not the focus of this package.