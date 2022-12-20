Andrew Dick: A semester to remember

Another semester is behind us, and a new year is right around the corner.

At our December board meeting, the remarkable contributions of outgoing board members, Ruth Kozal and Lori Browning were recognized. The contributions made by Ruth over the course of 12 years, and Lori’s four, should not be understated. Their volunteer efforts have undoubtedly benefited our community as a whole, as well as the lives of students individually. These two individuals made the time to generously provide this critical public service because they care. They care about their own children’s education, they care about our schools being the best they can be, and they care about the next generation and the future of our community. Thank you, Ruth and Lori, for a combined 16 years of dedicated, volunteer service to Scottsbluff Public Schools.

Without question, it has been a “semester to remember.” The accomplishments and advancements of the district are well documented, and it is once again my privilege to tell our story.

Scottsbluff Public Schools was one of two districts in the state to be selected for the Journey to Inclusion Project. The Journey to Inclusion project is based on the premise that all students, including students with disabilities, deserve access to a high-quality education that prepares them for future success. Through this project, our team is learning and identifying new ways to address the needs of students with disabilities in new and innovative ways.

At a time in which we have prioritized the importance of student attendance, we celebrate Roosevelt Elementary for having the lowest chronically absent rate amongst our seven schools during the 2021-22 school year. Roosevelt’s rate for chronically absent students was 5.24%.

In the Nebraska Department of Education’s November release of the Nebraska Education Profile, Lake Minatare Elementary received the highest level of classification, “Excellent,” while two other elementary schools received the second highest level of classification, “Great.”

Students in grades 3-8 performance on the Spring 2022 statewide math assessment met or exceeded the state average in four out of seven grade levels, with two of three grade levels falling short of the state average by only 1%.

The SHS Math team finished second to Omaha Central (the second largest high school in Nebraska) in the UNL Math Competition, first place in the UNO Math Competition (in the Gauss division and overall), and recently was eliminated in the semifinals by Stanford University in the Arete Math Madness Tournament (an online national tournament). Scottsbluff finished 9-2 on the season, outscoring opponents 265-170 in the national competition.

With Taher Food Service preparing 82 turkeys for our annual Thanksgiving Dinner, a record 1,238 family members joined their elementary children for lunch in our schools. We are grateful for the involvement of parents in their child’s education.

Bluffs Middle School Paraeducator, Veronica Torres, was awarded Paraeducator of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Education.

Scottsbluff High School administrators, Mr. Matt Huck and Mr. Dave Hoxworth were recognized by the Nebraska School Activities Association for their service to extracurricular activities. Dave is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, and Matt the Outstanding Service Award.

The Bearcat football team advanced to the semifinals. In doing so, they joined an elite company as there have only been three programs that have played in the Class B Semifinals four or more times since 2013.

A special thanks to the Board of Education, as well as the Scottsbluff Education Association, for supporting our efforts to develop strategies for addressing the educator shortage. It is our hope that the addition of a student teacher stipend, hiring bonus, and tuition reimbursement program will help in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff.

Last, and certainly not least, please help me in welcoming our two new board members, Tory Schwartz and Ralph Paez, who will take the oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

On behalf of Scottsbluff Public Schools, we hope that each and every one of our families, staff members, and valued community partners and supporters enjoy a wonderful winter break and holiday season.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.