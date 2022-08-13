ANDREW DICK: Back to School

It is hard to believe, but it is that time of year again. A time like no other for those working and involved in education.

Parents are eager to get their kids back into school and have their families back in a routine. Community members look forward to a Friday night at Bearcat Stadium and supporting the many other Scottsbluff school activities. Staff members are delighted to meet their new students and perform the essential role they fulfill in our educational system and community. Kids are grumbling because their days of sleeping in, going to the pool, staying up late, and playing with friends are nearing an end, yet at the same time, they are excited to reacquaint with friends and school staff. As the summer break comes to a close, and we put the final touches on preparations to welcome over 3,400 students on Aug. 18, I would like to share a few highlights from the last few months.

The districtwide elementary modernization project continued this summer. While Longfellow Elementary was the focus for this summer, work continued at Roosevelt Elementary. Longfellow has been modernized with the latest classroom technology, new furniture, whiteboards and bulletin boards in all areas of the building, new flooring and fresh paint throughout the building, and a more secure, welcoming main entrance and office. This comprehensive multi-year, multi-million dollar plan would not have been possible without the fiscally responsible work of the Board of Education and district leadership in financially positioning the district to self-fund the projects, along with a highly skilled facilities and technology team.

Earlier this summer, a new and completely redesigned SBPS website was launched. The new site is a custom redesign and includes more modern navigation, a design better suited for mobile devices, Google integration, and a fresh look. Providing clear and timely communication to our families and others is a priority, and we encourage you to take some time and explore our new website.

In early August, the Nebraska Department of Education awarded 15 Educator Shortage Grants totaling $1.6 million. SBPS was one of four school districts in Nebraska to be awarded a grant, with other recipients including colleges and ESUs. Knowing that the educator shortage is one of the greatest, if not the most substantial challenges we currently face, this $100,000 grant, along with other district funds, will allow us to use innovation and proven strategies to continue to recruit and retain high-quality staff.

We are entering the third and final year of our Three-Year Strategic Plan, with an added emphasis for the 2022-23 school year on school climate and culture. We know through experience and research that school climate and culture can have a considerable impact on school safety, student attendance, staff retention, and student enrollment. For more information, about our Three-Year Strategic Plan, you may visit https://www.sbps.net/about_sbps/strategic_plan.

Last, and certainly not least, as we strive to provide support and the necessary time for our teachers to manage the demands of their positions, a key component of being able to accomplish that is ensuring we have an adequate pool of substitute teachers. At our August meeting, the Board of Education unanimously approved an increase in substitute teacher pay. The minimum pay for a day of substitute teaching is now $135, with increases given after 45 and 74 days of work.

Knowing that one of our greatest assets to our pool of substitute teachers are those teachers that have had experience in our district, additional compensation is provided for those staff that have worked four years or more in the district. One of the greatest benefits of being a substitute teacher is the flexibility of being able to choose what day(s) you would like to work, and at what level you are interested in teaching. If you are interested in helping out and working with kids, we would welcome a conversation with you about how you can become a substitute teacher in Scottsbluff Public Schools.

On behalf of the entire team at Scottsbluff Public Schools, look forward to another year of working alongside the community and families we serve. We are excited about the upcoming school year and look forward to the many successes of our students and our staff.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.