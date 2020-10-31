ANDREW DICK: ESU 13 administrator provides updates

In this month’s column, I will provide updates on our recently released 2019-2020 Annual Report, COVID-19 in western Nebraska, Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment, and a new ESU 13 facility in Sidney.

Annual Report

It is with tremendous pleasure that I invite you to read the 2019-2020 ESU 13 Annual Report. The report synthesizes the robust high quality services and programs provided to the 21 school districts in our service area. To view the report in its entirety, please visit www.esu13.org, click on About ESU 13, and scroll down to Annual Reports on the left side of the page.

COVID-19

I would like to reiterate my appreciation and gratitude to all of the personnel working in and with our schools, including COVID-19 Unified Command, for the work they are accomplishing to keep our schools open. Their job has never been easy, and the additional expectations of our educators and local health officials in the midst of the pandemic have only increased the challenges of their work.