ANDREW DICK: Highlighting remarkable work

As we enter November and with the holidays just around the corner, I find myself reflecting on what has been a very successful first two and a half months of the school year. I tell people often that one of the greatest joys of my position is that I get to share the story of Scottsbluff Public Schools each and every day. The following highlights are just a small part of the 2022-23 school year’s story:

• Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program

• Two commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program

• National Rural and Small-Town awardee from the College Board National Recognition Program

• 19 students selected to the Nebraska Music Educators’ Association All-State Chorus

• 1 student selected for Nebraska Music Educators’ Association All-State Band

• 1 student selected for Nebraska Music Educators’ Association All-State Orchestra

• 6 students selected for the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 8th Grade All-State Band

• BMS Band received a Superior Rating at the Old West Weekend Field Competition

• SHS Math Club won the UNO Math Contest with the highest score of any competing school

• Girls golf was state runner-up for the second year in a row and had the individual champion, who set an all-class scoring record

• District Champions in football for the 12th time in the last 14 years

• Softball repeated as District champs and qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row

• SHS Math Instructor Shelby Aaberg received the Don W. Miller Distinguished Service Award for Mathematics

• Districtwide, enrollment is up 103 students from this time last year. Thirty-six of those students are attending Bear Cub Preschool, further accentuating our core value of “A Bright Start and a Promising Future for Every Child.”

Now, more than ever, schools must take the time to tell their story and highlight the remarkable work being done in our schools. I am incredibly proud of the Nebraska K-12 system, and the performance of Nebraska students on standardized tests has been overshadowed in recent weeks. A couple of examples of this include:

• Of the 14 states with more than 90 percent of graduates taking the ACT, only Utah scored better than Nebraska.

• On the National Assessment of Educational Program (NAEP), Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states across the country in math and reading. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math, and only one state scored higher in eighth-grade math. Only three states outscored Nebraska in fourth-grade reading and only seven states scored higher in eighth-grade reading.

We are not without our opportunities to continue to improve at Scottsbluff Public Schools, and one of the more significant challenges we are facing is chronic absenteeism. In the 2021-22 school year, more than 1 in 3 Scottsbluff High School students and 1 in 4 Bluffs Middle School students were identified as chronically absent, meaning they missed more than 10% of the school year, which is equivalent to 17 days or more. The Family Success Center continues to work collaboratively with building principals, counselors, and the community to eliminate barriers to attendance but we need the help of families to ensure students are in school.

And lastly, although we have made good strides in deepening our pool of substitute teachers, we strive to add more. One of the greatest benefits of being a substitute teacher is the flexibility of being able to choose what day(s) you would like to work, and even at what level you are interested in teaching. If you are interested in helping out and working with kids, we would welcome a conversation with you about how you can become a substitute teacher in Scottsbluff Public Schools.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.