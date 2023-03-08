As we approach the end of the third quarter, the staff at Scottsbluff Public Schools are focusing on the final quarter of the school year and already preparing for the next school year. It is certain that these next few months will go by very quickly and we will be celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2023 very soon.

While short-term priorities are naturally receiving our attention, we have also begun the process of developing a comprehensive five-year strategic plan. The strategic planning process will involve a broad range of stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and community members. Through a variety of methods, participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on the district’s strengths, challenges and priorities for the future. We are excited to embark on the process of developing a plan that will help guide our school district’s path forward.

We hope that the future growth and value of our school district will be defined by the goals that are articulated through this process and encourage all community stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities to provide feedback. The planning process will take place throughout the remainder of the school year and will result in a strategic plan that will be shared with the community and used to guide the district’s decision-making. A final report will be made available to the public in the summer of 2023.

Approximately two months ago, we received notification that we were the recipients of a School Based Mental Health Grant. This $6.3 million grant, which is the largest competitive grant in school history, will be used to sustain the successful initiatives from our School Climate Transformation Grant, such as our Family Success Center, while also enhancing our mental health supports, providing professional development and training for staff, and adding school based social workers to our team.

Lastly, I would like to recognize several noteworthy individual and team achievements since my last column.

Riley Ibero was named a National Merit Finalist

SHS Pro Start Management Team qualified for their national competition

SHS boys wrestling team repeated as district champions and we had our first-ever girls state qualifier

SHS had two Nebraska World Language Distinguished scholars — both in Chinese Language learning

SHS Math Team will compete in their first-ever national competition thanks to receiving a $4,000 grant from the Mu Alpha Theta national office

BMS Math Counts finished first in the chapter contest both individually and as a team and will be competing in the State Competition

SHS took first place in Division 1 at the Chadron State Scholastic Contest

SHS girls’ basketball team qualified for the state basketball tournament for the third time in the last four years

SHS boys’ basketball team qualified for the state basketball tournament for the 12th time in the last 15 years

SHS Drill Team won the Class B High Kick State Championship for the 15th time in the last 16 years.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.