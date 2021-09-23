 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BEN SASSE: Biden administration's foreign policy is bumper sticker garbage
0 comments

BEN SASSE: Biden administration's foreign policy is bumper sticker garbage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Biden’s address to the United Nations.

“President Biden’s foreign policy is bumper sticker garbage. His platitudes about women’s rights don’t protect the Taliban’s rape victims. His throwaway lines about ‘relentless diplomacy’ don’t comfort the hundreds of American citizens and thousands of American green card holders he left behind. His empty promise to ‘stand up for our allies’ doesn’t stop a single beheading. The President’s happy talk remains disconnected from reality.”

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News