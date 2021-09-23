BEN SASSE: Biden administration's foreign policy is bumper sticker garbage

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Biden’s address to the United Nations.
“President Biden’s foreign policy is bumper sticker garbage. His platitudes about women’s rights don’t protect the Taliban’s rape victims. His throwaway lines about ‘relentless diplomacy’ don’t comfort the hundreds of American citizens and thousands of American green card holders he left behind. His empty promise to ‘stand up for our allies’ doesn’t stop a single beheading. The President’s happy talk remains disconnected from reality.”