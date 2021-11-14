BEN SASSE: Mandate is wrong and makes matters worse

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals extended their block of the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate.

“The Fifth Circuit ruling is good news. This mandate is an end run around the Constitution. The American people never elected anyone at OSHA, and no statute gives OSHA unlimited power. The Biden Administration’s rule isn’t just unconstitutional slop — it’s also ineffective public health policy. Sloppy federal mandates are having the net effect of making a bunch of Americans more vaccine-hesitant. In my view these vaccines are incredibly life-saving, but the Administration has done an absolutely terrible job of persuading people of this reality.”