DEB FISCHER: A few thoughts on taxes

I have always believed that strong families form the foundation of strong communities. Through my work in the Unicameral and now in the U.S. Senate, I have worked for state and national policies that set families up for success.

In 2017, a bill I authored to incentivize businesses to offer paid family and medical leave to their employees became law as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This was the first nationwide paid leave policy in U.S. history. It encourages employers to offer workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave, which they can use for things such as the birth or adoption of a child or to care for a sick family member.

But moms and dads become parents long before their child is born. Monthly checkups, ultrasounds, buying baby supplies – parenting isn’t cheap, and these expenses start to add up the moment a woman finds out she is expecting.

Our laws should reflect this basic fact. This is why I recently cosponsored the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act, which would allow parents to claim the Child Tax Credit for their unborn children.