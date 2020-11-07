DEB FISCHER: Amy Coney Barrett is a good choice for Supreme Court

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Senate gave its consent to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She is an excellent choice, and she will be a role model for young women across the country. Her life is proof of what women can accomplish, and her beautiful family shows that we can do it and keep balance in our personal lives.

I was honored to speak with Justice Barrett at the start of her confirmation process. The opinions she authored as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals show she is a strong originalist. This unwavering judicial philosophy sticks closely to the text of the Constitution, and this is evident in her opinions – whether on Second Amendment rights in Kanter v. Barr, or on Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches in United States v. Watson. Justice Barrett assured me that she would continue to analyze the Constitution and our laws as they’re actually written, not as she wishes they had been.

That may sound like common sense. The Framers of our Constitution certainly wanted to guarantee enduring rights for Americans when they wrote our nation’s founding document. But when judges decide cases according to looser readings of the Constitution that might fit more conveniently with their personal beliefs, those rights can slip away.