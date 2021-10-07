DEB FISCHER: Answers on Afghanistan

I asked General Milley directly about whether President Biden took his advice into account before going ahead with the withdrawal. He said that the president considered the advice of our military, but chose not to follow it. That is his right, but the events of the last two months have shown that if he had, we may not be in this position.

I also asked the generals about what our withdrawal means for the future of the war on terror. The president has said that having a presence in Afghanistan isn’t important for counterterrorism missions because we can rely on “over-the-horizon” strikes, which allow us to use drones to take out terrorists hundreds or even thousands of miles from where the drones are based.

But unlike other places we conduct “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism operations, Afghanistan is a landlocked country, which means we will have to use other countries’ airspace to reach al Qaeda or ISIS-K targets. General McKenzie confirmed to me during the hearing that because we no longer have a military presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. has to rely on Pakistani airspace to conduct these strikes. Pakistan – historically an ally of the Taliban – could stop granting us access at any point.