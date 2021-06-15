DEB FISCHER: Celebrating Flag Day

As Nebraskans, we understand both of these things well. Our pioneer ancestors loved liberty so much they were willing to risk everything to make better lives for themselves on the untamed, and sometimes harsh, prairie. And like all of the states who have joined the union since the Revolutionary War, we chose unity with the rest of the country because we know we are stronger when we are united.

Many of the American flags that fly on Flag Day were made right here in Nebraska. MSA Brand Products in Fairbury uses only American-made materials in their flags, and individual employees proudly sew the stars and stripes together in-house. I was honored to see them in action when I had the opportunity to visit their headquarters.

Not coincidentally, Fairbury is also home to an annual Flag Day celebration that is hosted by the local Elks Lodge. Each year, they recall the history of our flag and honor the first responders, members of law enforcement, and active duty soldiers and veterans who put their lives on the line to protect all that the flag stands for.