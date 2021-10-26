DEB FISCHER: Hope for a Cure

During the month of October, Americans from across the country come together to raise awareness about a disease that will affect one in eight U.S. women at some point in their lives: breast cancer.

This year alone, nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. It’s the most common form of cancer among American women, with a new diagnosis turning a family’s life upside down once every two minutes. Because it touches the lives of so many women, chances are you know someone who has been diagnosed.

But for all the worrying facts surrounding breast cancer, there is hope, too. More than 3.8 million women living in the U.S. today fought breast cancer and won the battle. Many of these courageous survivors caught their cancer early, through regular screenings like mammograms or ultrasounds. It is important to encourage as many women as possible to take advantage of these opportunities.

This is why I am always so inspired to see the many ways Nebraskans support cancer patients, survivors, and research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Community gatherings, fundraisers, and other events are a great way to show these Nebraskans that they have the support of an entire state – and here in the Good Life, you don’t have to look far to find ways to join in.