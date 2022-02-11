DEB FISCHER: No ordinary Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally underway. Each of the American athletes competing this year is the best in their event. Many have dedicated their entire lives to their sports, hoping to one day have this chance to represent the United States in the Olympic Games.

I always enjoy this opportunity to cheer on our Olympians. They have earned this opportunity to compete against other athletes from around the world.

But make no mistake: Beijing 2022 is no ordinary Olympics.

A four-hour flight from where the Games are being held, China has imprisoned more than a million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. The same government that is hosting the 2022 Olympics is putting these innocent people in labor camps and subjecting them to physical and psychological torture – acts that rise to the level of genocide, according to both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Last November, one of China’s most famous athletes, Peng Shuai, posted on social media that one of the Chinese Communist Party’s highest-ranking politicians had sexually assaulted her. This official had been the face of China’s successful efforts to land the 2022 Olympics, even meeting with the president of the International Olympic Committee at least once.