DEB FISCHER: Protecting students from scammers

America is fortunate to have an excellent higher education system, and is home to many of the world’s greatest and most prestigious universities. During any given year, nearly 20 million Americans are enrolled in public and private colleges studying topics ranging from engineering to business to science. Nebraska in particular is proudly home to many world-class universities educating thousands of our young people. It is no wonder that Nebraska consistently ranks among the best states for higher education according to U.S. News and World Report.

Many students, both in Nebraska and across the country, rely on loans to advance their educations and nearly two-thirds of them graduate with student loan debt. That is especially true for students who pursue postgraduate education—be it medical school, law school, or business school.

Unfortunately, scammers sometimes try to take advantage of these student borrowers. Fake companies reach out to borrowers via phone calls, emails, or texts offering them relief from their student loans. These scams often involve requests to pay significant up-front fees with false promises of low interest rates, debt refinancing, and debt forgiveness. In some cases, these fake companies are highly effective at impersonating their legitimate counterparts.