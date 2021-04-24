DEB FISCHER: Public health priorities

I recently cosponsored the Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act, which Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio introduced in March, to address this problem. This bipartisan bill would give physician assistants and nurse practitioners the ability to certify a patient’s need for these shoes, not just doctors.

This would make a big difference for Medicare patients in rural Nebraska, who often live miles from the nearest doctor, but within just minutes of their local PA.

In fact, Nebraska has more than 1,100 practicing PAs, and over 30 percent of them work in rural parts of the state. I spoke with a group of Nebraska members of the American Academy of Physician Assistants about this bill in March, and they shared their overwhelming support.

One of these physician assistants was Angela Hill, a PA who practices in Omaha. She told me that Medicare’s current rules “inhibit the PA that has diagnosed the patient’s diabetes and has been seeing this patient for several months, maybe even years, from prescribing another intervention to prevent this devastating side effect of diabetes.” She said she’s seen patients wait weeks for an appointment, and then drive as far as “60 miles to see the physician at the next closest clinic,” even though she could prescribe these shoes for them on the spot.