DEB FISCHER: Rebuilding core infrastructure

President Biden seems to think they do. His recent proposal, which could top $2.7 trillion, redefines infrastructure to include policies that have nothing to do with what we all know to be traditional infrastructure, such as climate research and federally funded home- or community-care services.

Less than six percent of that $2.7 trillion in the Biden administration bill would go to roads and bridges, barely four percent to broadband, and less than two percent to airports. At the same time, hundreds of billions of dollars would be funneled to things like housing, Medicaid, and electric vehicles.

And the president wants to enact trillions of dollars in new taxes to pay for all of this. Among his proposals are raising the capital gains tax rate to the highest level in history and forcing American businesses and ultimately their customers to pay the highest combined corporate tax rate in the developed world. Congressional Democrats have also discussed eliminating the estate tax exemption, which would make the federal death tax apply to hardworking middle-class families for the first time in decades.