DEB FISCHER: Relief for Railroaders

We all know that this year has been tough. 2020 brought with it the greatest pandemic in over a century, and while the measures we have taken to contain it have been necessary to protect public health, they have also come at a cost.

Despite our best efforts, Nebraska has lost more than 700 dearly loved friends and family members to this virus. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one from COVID-19.

But thankfully, Nebraska has avoided some of this year’s worst economic disruptions. A recent Nebraska Bureau of Labor report showed that we have the lowest unemployment rate in the country at just 3.5%, and even though we still have further to go, the resilience of Nebraskans has been inspiring.

Workers across just about every industry have been affected by the pandemic, but not all have received relief in the same way. Unfortunately, this has been the case for railroaders.

Unlike most American workers, when a railroader loses their job or misses work with an illness, they don’t receive unemployment and sickness benefits from state-administered programs. Instead, railroaders’ benefits come from the Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act program, which is administered by the Railroad Retirement Board, or RRB. Railroaders’ sickness benefits come from the RRB as well.