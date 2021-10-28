DEB FISCHER: The consequences of COVID lockdowns

Many people talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns many states imposed as if they are the same thing. They’re not. The pandemic was out of our control; how we choose to deal with COVID is not.

The choices we have made over the past year and a half will have consequences. We are already seeing some of these consequences play out today.

For the first time in the nearly 50-year history of the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ long-term trend assessment, certain groups of students’ scores were down last year. This test, also known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” measures the academic success of America’s 9- and 13-year-old students.

While the scores of 9-year-olds were unchanged since the test was last given in 2012, 13-year-old students scored lower in both reading and math. You have to go back to the 1970s to find a time when these students’ average scores were lower. On top of that, in 2020 more students than ever before said that they “never or hardly ever” read for fun.