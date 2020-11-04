DEB FISCHER: The HAULS Act

Nebraskans know better than most Americans how important the agriculture industry is to our daily lives. From corn and soybean farming to cattle ranching, agriculture is tied to one in four jobs across our state.

We are fortunate to have such high-quality products so close to home. Other states recognize this, too, and their demand for Nebraska livestock and produce makes us one of the largest agricultural exporters in the country.

To get their products where they need to go, Nebraska producers rely on ag and livestock haulers. They are among the most reliable in the transportation sector – they have to be when they’re carrying perishable products like cattle or fresh vegetables.

Unfortunately, ag and livestock haulers face regulatory barriers that make it challenging to deliver these products. And while these rules were made with good intentions in mind, many of them do not account for the unique circumstances ag and livestock haulers face.

One example of this is hours-of-service (HOS) requirements. These rules limit the number of hours that truck drivers can be on the road at a time on both a daily and weekly basis. The reason for this is obvious: All of us are safer when we know the big-rig operator next to us on the highway is well-rested and alert.