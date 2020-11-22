DEB FISCHER: The 'Hustlin’ Huskers' of the 155th

Each year on Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served our country in the military. This day puts our political differences into perspective, because although the issues of the day can sometimes seem all-consuming, few among us know what it means to make the kind of sacrifices our veterans have.

We celebrate Veterans Day on November 11th each year because November 11, 1918, was the last day of World War I. The following year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 Armistice Day, and the United States has set aside the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honor our veterans ever since.

Veterans Day is an important reminder of all that our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members have done for us, but these brave men and women put their country’s needs before their own every day, not just once a year.

In that spirit, I’d like to tell you this week about one of the military units that calls Nebraska home.

The 155th Air Refueling Wing is based in Lincoln, but their mission takes them all around the world. Their primary job is exactly what their name suggests: They support our military by refueling aircraft mid-flight, allowing pilots to remain in the air longer and helping them to be more effective in their missions.