DEB FISHCER: Another American epidemic

Last month, we crossed a grim milestone. COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the United States during the month of January, the first time that has happened since the pandemic began last March. But another, less visible killer has been with us much longer than the coronavirus.

Since at least the 1950s, heart disease has led to more American deaths than any other single cause. About 850,000 people die from heart disease in the U.S. each year, which means that it causes one in four deaths and takes an American life every 36 seconds. And heart disease doesn’t discriminate: It’s the leading cause of death among people of nearly every ethnic group.

Although we sometimes think of heart disease as typically affecting men, it kills women at nearly the same rate. It’s the top cause of death for Americans of both genders. And sadly, it’s deadlier to women than every type of cancer combined.

It hasn’t always been this lethal, and it doesn’t have to be in the future. The good news is that heart disease is preventable.