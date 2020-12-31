GOV. PETE RICKETTS: Farewell to 2020

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, many are going to be glad to have 2020 in the history books. It’s not been easy to endure the pandemic, but I’m inspired by the way Nebraskans have pulled together to fight the virus. Even though it’s been a tough year, Nebraskans have shown great resilience as a state, and we’ve made vital contributions to the nation’s response to the global pandemic.

Before anyone in our state tested positive for coronavirus, Nebraskans were already stepping up to help protect our fellow Americans from the disease. On February 7th, Camp Ashland—an installation of the Nebraska National Guard—hosted 57 Americans who had been evacuated from the region of Wuhan, China where the virus originated. The quarantine operation was a success. All of the evacuees were cleared for release after a two-week quarantine period. On February 17th, UNMC took in more than a dozen Americans who had been rescued from a Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The patients were treated and monitored in the National Quarantine Unit, and all of them were released in good health.