When Mel McNea, MHA, accepted the position of interim CEO for Regional West Health Services, he knew there were outstanding people already in place, allowing him to focus on improving the organization’s culture and adding to the environment of exceptional health care.

McNea served twice as interim CEO at Great Plains Health in North Platte before becoming the organization’s full-time leader in 2014. There he worked to help change the quality and financial aspects of the corporation. The work paid off as Great Plains Health was recognized as the top rural hospital in the country by Leapfrog in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“It was a team effort to improve the organization’s clinical outcomes and financial well-being,” McNea said.

After retiring for about a year, McNea offered his services to Regional West upon the November resignation of John Mentgen. McNea assumed the interim role in December 2022.

“The culture of an organization is perpetrated by the CEO,” McNea said. “It’s creating a culture focused on safety, quality, finances, and creating a culture of respect throughout the organization.”

Open forums have already been conducted with the nursing staff, and forums are in the works for physicians and other departments within the hospital with a mission of sharing concerns, goals and any obstacles to those goals.

“The takeaway from these forums is that there are a lot of good people within this organization,” McNea said. “From a staffing position, we’re close to where we need to be. It’s amazing the number of nurses who have returned to Regional West — excellent, quality nurses. In the other ancillary departments, employees sense the change in culture, so they’re excited and willing to return to give it a chance.”

Putting on his salesman hat, McNea encouraged employees who have left Regional West to explore a return to the organization.

“We’re giving people the freedom to make decisions for the betterment of patients, following the mission and values of the organization,” he said.

McNea praised the Regional West staff, citing excellent physicians and a highly educated ancillary team; however he said there are processes in need of change.

“The way we interact with community members can be better,” he said. “Regarding to the billing process, there are always ways for us to improve while streamlining that process when patients have questions about their bills.”

McNea and Regional West administrators have visited other hospitals in the region, including Kimball, Sidney, Bridgeport, Oshkosh and Torrington to re-establish lines of communication in the best interests of serving patients.

“We have to work together as hospitals in this state and area to help people get great care,” McNea said. “Regional West provides a big part of that because we are the state’s only Level II Trauma Center west of Kearney.”

Over the first four weeks of McNea’s time on the job, Regional West administration implemented a more robust “safety huddle” — a daily review of everything that happened within the organization over the previous 24 hours that was not anticipated — to look at problems and processes that need correction. McNea said the exercise has resulted in changes to around 90 processes.

The administration team also added interdisciplinary team meetings to assess quality of care, issues presented by families, and next steps to a healthy discharge for patients.

“Our next steps will continue to focus on quality, cleanliness of the hospital and the institution, and working hard on the finances to make sure we keep a solid foundation so the organization can continue to grow,” McNea said.

To be successful, change within the hospital must extend from top to bottom, McNea said. That change begins with the first step of the patient experience from greeting everyone properly when they arrive at Regional West to assisting patients and visitors to their destinations within the facility. From helping patients get the appointments they need to educating them on their discharge orders, and following up with them after care, McNea said every step plays a part in providing exceptional health care.

“We appreciate the public’s support,” McNea said. “We want people to realize that we’re transitioning to a better culture, and it will take us some time. Be patient with us, and give us feedback, but realize that we all care about the people of the community and the region, and want to do what’s right for them.”