It is a privilege, one that words cannot sufficiently convey, to serve as governor of the great state of Nebraska. My office has hit the ground running and we plan to stay on the offensive.

My proposals to the legislature include tax cuts, investments in our kids and a fiscally responsible state budget that limits growth to 1.3% over the next two years. Those are our priorities. I write today concerning a project that is not included in my budget, and for good reason. LB 712, introduced by Sen. Brian Hardin of District 48, would appropriate money to Kimball and surrounding communities to support a large workforce coming into the area for the purpose of updating intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) sites across western Nebraska.

I want to assure those in Kimball and in the Panhandle, the federal government will provide all necessary funds to undertake this missile project. The workforce camp, located in Kimball, will be self-sufficient and will not need additional resources from the community to be operational. Additionally, all required military members will be deployed from the Gulf of Mexico area on rotating shifts. They and their families will not be permanently located in the community during the project.

The workforce camp will be a secure area, which means military personnel will not have the opportunity to patronize the community. Due to the security need, they will be restricted for most of their stay.

I have communicated with the 90th Strategic Missile Wing (SMW), which is overseeing this project from the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. This is admittedly an important priority for our nation, state and the local communities touched by this initiative. Those communities need to be supported; but today, I am assured the federal government will meet all financial concerns associated with this project. No local or state funds will be required to support infrastructure of any kind.

I will continue to be in contact with the federal government and all involved stakeholders. If you have any concerns, feel free to contact my office at 402-471-2244.