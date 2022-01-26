JOHN STINNER: Handling the federal stimulus funds

The Committee also heard from the Department of Economic Development on many of its ARPA-related proposals. One of the most anticipated items is the $100 million in Shovel-Ready projects, following the passage of a bill last year by Senator Mike McDonnell. Other proposals discussed includes $60 million for site and building development for industrial uses and $75 million for workforce housing grants to attract and retain talent in Nebraska.

The Committee also heard from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice on a proposed $47.7 million expansion of its facility to acquire new land and ramp up its ability to train additional law enforcement. The Crime Commission laid out the needs of the State to address an increase in violence due to the pandemic and how ARPA funds could be used to address this need.

While these projects only touch the surface of the various proposals under the Governor’s ARPA recommendations, there are many more requests for funds from various bills introduced this year, in addition to other requests before the Committee. The Appropriations Committee has had 85 ARPA-related bills referenced to it, in addition to a number of other bills referred to other committees. In all, I expect there to be about $4 billion in ARPA-related requests this year.