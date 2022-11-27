John Stinner: It has been an honor to serve District 48

My term as the District 48 representative in the Nebraska Legislature comes to an end after the next legislative session begins in January. As I prepare to leave office, I wanted to give my heartfelt thanks to the people of District 48 for choosing me to represent them for the past 8 years. It has truly been a humbling and gratifying experience, and I am confident with your support our next representative will be successful.

I was very fortunate to be placed on the Appropriations Committee for which I served my entire eight years. For the last six years I was elected chairman and presided over some amazing swings in State revenues. The first session as chairman our committee had to turn out two budgets in order to account for over a $1.2 billion revenue shortfall. The last budget session we also had two budgets which included a $1 billion ARPA allocation by the Federal government.

My top two priorities when I entered the legislature was making sure the Heartland Expressway was completed and providing property tax relief. I was highly involved in the LB1107 negotiations and legislation which combined with the tax credit fund is scheduled to bring approximately 1 billion dollars of property tax relief.

Additionally, I participated in budgetary discussions as to exempting state Social Security tax by 2025 and both personal and corporate income tax. Recently, the governor was out to celebrate the completion of the Angora to Alliance phase of the Heartland Expressway. Passage of the Transportation Innovation Act was critical to that and to provide the needed resources to complete the current expressway projects in our state.

The following is a brief summary of some of the legislation and other actions that your advocacy has led to for the benefit of District 48 and the great state of Nebraska. None of this would have been possible without your involvement and support.

LB242 (2015) Nebraska Dry Bean Commission assessment fees: increased the ability of the Commission to promote this vital industry for Western Nebraska

LB713 (2016), 894 (2020), & 1087 (2022) Dual-credit access: increased high school students’ access to dual-credit courses, which allow them to obtain college credit while still in high school

LB222 (2017) Nebraska Tourism Commission: restructured the Commission to make Nebraska’s tourism industry more competitive with surrounding states. I passed many other bills related to the Commission throughout the years with the same goal in mind

LB496 (2018) Tax-Increment-Financing for rural workforce housing: enabled Nebraska’s rural communities to utilize an important financial leveraging tool to develop middle-income workforce housing

LB803 (2018) & 342 (2021) Early childhood education: made certification requirements for pre-K staff in rural Nebraska better fitted to our needs and increased supports for pre-K education and childcare programs

LB48 (2019) Water rights protection for landowners: preserved the water rights for landowners enrolled in conservation programs for up to 30 years

LB562 (2019) & 588 (2021) University of Nebraska and state colleges deferred maintenance: provided ability for the university and state colleges to leverage financing tools for various facilities across the state, including the College of Technical Agriculture and Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the university, and facilities across all three state college campuses

LB421 (2021) Rural health professional aid: provided rural communities with better access to health professionals by incentivizing them to stay in their communities through loan repayment programs

LB989 & 1089 (2022) Nursing facility provider rate support: provided increases in reimbursement to nursing homes, especially rural nursing homes struggling to stay open

LB1066, 1067, & 1068 (2022) Expansion of Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN): increased capacity for BHECN to serve behavioral health professions, especially for those areas in the state experiencing widespread shortages, especially rural areas

While this is only a small sample of some of the legislation I passed, it would simply not be possible without your support. I thank you for choosing me to serve you. I am certain that District 48 will continue its strong tradition of civic and community engagement and have full confidence in your next representative.

As always, I remain open to your feedback on how I may address the issues that mean most to you. Please do not hesitate to contact my office with any questions you may have. Thank you to those who have taken the time to express their views on various issues.