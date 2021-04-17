JOHN STINNER: State budget advances to final round

The Legislature also approved AM963, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, to appropriate $200,000 to contract with the University of Nebraska on an inmate classification study. The University has conducted inmate classification studies over the years to identify the needs for each segment of the prison population. The purpose of these studies is to assess the programmatic needs of inmates and appropriate staffing for each security level.

Should the budget become enacted, the Department of Corrections would be authorized to carry out a number of other actions. The first would update its correctional facility master plan. The second would conduct an engineering study on the useful life of current facilities. Another would develop a program for a halfway-back community correction center in Omaha. The last action item would build a specialty unit for geriatric and mental health patients.

In addition to the debate on prison overcrowding, we also discussed the ongoing issue of the State’s contract with Saint Francis Ministries to manage the child welfare program for Eastern Nebraska. AM968, introduced by Sen. John Arch of La Vista, was amended into the budget to ensure that Saint Francis Ministries distributes the 2% increase in child welfare aid out of their existing contract.