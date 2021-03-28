JOHN STINNER: Update on my legislation and the budget

Now that all day public hearings have completed, the Legislature has moved on to all day debate on legislation. In addition to the Legislature’s work considering legislative proposals, the Appropriations Committee is finalizing its budget proposal as we prepare to present it to the full Legislature.

This has certainly been an unprecedented time for the Committee, with many challenges we haven’t seen before. First and foremost on everyone’s mind is how we have adjusted to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of last year, the Legislature passed emergency funding to secure supplies and other resources for healthcare providers. Since then, we have gone from concerns of a 10% revenue shortfall to a $500 million surplus, due in large part to federal relief and stimulus funds throughout the course of the pandemic.

Some of the major budget priorities being considered include an increase in property tax credits by $574 million, setting aside $115 million in funding for the Governor’s plan to build a new prison, and building up our Rainy Day Fund by $100 million to a total of $763 million, or 14.2% or state revenue. In addition, the Committee has made $210 million available “on the floor” to be used for other legislative proposals outside of the budget.