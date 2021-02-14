JOHN STINNER: Update on the 2021 Legislative Session

My top priority this session will be passing the state’s biennium budget. In January, Governor Ricketts announced his proposed two-year $9.6 billion budget for the State. Many of his priorities include controlling state and local spending, property tax relief, veterans’ tax relief, expansion of broadband connectivity for rural Nebraska, investment in a new prison, and many other priorities such as an increase in school funding.

This year I have introduced 13 bills, 10 of which were referenced to Appropriations.

The first bill I introduced was LB59, which would authorize the Nebraska Tourism Commission to enter into agreements with retailers to sell the Commission’s merchandise. This is part of an ongoing effort to expand Nebraska’s tourism industry after the 2018 announcement of the “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. A marked increase in demand for the Commission’s merchandise has led to the need for a wider distribution network, which is what LB59 would enable. The public hearing was on Feb. 3.

Another bill I introduced is LB392, which would enact the Prescribing Psychologist Practice Act. This is a continuation of my efforts from last year to allow psychologists to prescribe psychotropic medication under a rigorous education and training program.