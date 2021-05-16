JULIA SLAMA: Protecting Nebraskans’ rights

LR 107 also states that our state is opposed to the federal government’s attempt to usurp the election process in our nation. The House of Representatives recently introduced H.R. 1, which would destroy protections on our elections such as voter identification requirements, periodic updates of voter files, and restrictions on fraud-prone ballot harvesting. This legislation would also take the right of redistricting from state legislatures. The Constitution states that election laws are left to state legislatures to decide, and LR 107 calls out the federal government for working to uproot that.

Senator Groene’s resolution also expresses Nebraska’s dissatisfaction with the federal government’s plan to restrict the private use of at least thirty percent of America’s lands and waters, coined the “30×30 Plan” by 2030. In our state, 97% of our land is privately owned. As a state, we can not, and will not allow the federal government to take property away from our citizens without due process. Doing so would be a direct violation of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.