LAUR BARRETT: ESU 13 supporting technology in schools

When you walk into a classroom, you will see many things: teachers inspiring students, students learning new skills, and classrooms full of posters with information providing another opportunity for students to learn about a new concept. You are also likely to see some form of technology within the classroom.

Each year, the uses of educational technology evolve to prepare students for life beyond the classroom. Earlier this month, Sept. 23, marked Educational Technology Day, and we wanted to take this opportunity to share the work happening around Educational Technology in the Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13) area.

One of the purposes of Educational Service Units being created was to provide for economy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the cooperative delivery of educational services.

At ESU 13, an example of how we do this is through our Technology Department. We have staff devoted to supporting school districts in implementing educational technology and working behind the scenes to ensure that the infrastructure is in place for access to the internet. In the past few years, there has been an increased need to focus on cyber security to keep students safe online and protect the data that schools maintain. Our team has walked beside schools as they design the systems to guard against cyber attacks.

The schools of the Panhandle are leaders in using distance learning technology to ensure that students have access to classes that might not otherwise be available. In this year alone, we have approximately 30 courses being connected through distance learning at 14 of our 21 school districts. These courses include seven sections of dual credit courses from WNCC, 11 sections of Spanish, and our first two classes in a Health Science Career Pathway program.

Through our distance learning consortium, schools receive coordination of classes and maintenance of equipment. Without this support, schools would struggle to meet the Rule 10 Accreditation requirements set forth by the Nebraska Department of Education.

Technology can also be a tool to enhance the experience of students in the classroom. Many schools throughout the Panhandle provide devices for students to utilize at school. As with any instructional tool, it takes training to effectively use technology to enhance learning.

ESU 13 has instructional technology specialists that work with area teachers to use technology in meaningful ways to increase collaboration, engagement, and access for students. We provide teachers with training sessions to better use technology resources to support student learning.

These sessions include Google Workspace applications, learning management systems, and virtual reality learning experiences. Recently, we presented information to students about how to live a more digitally balanced life.

As technology continues to evolve, ESU 13 is committed to supporting schools in providing safe and meaningful digital learning environments. We want today’s students to be prepared to excel in the future and contribute to their communities. If you have any questions about the technology supports available through ESU 13, please visit our website at www.esu13.org.