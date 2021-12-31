MIKE GROENE: Transparency needed in higher ed

The economic impetus for strengthening higher ed polices is clear. Increasing the number of students enrolling in and graduating from technical schools, colleges and universities with practical degrees that have economic value is a nonpartisan, statewide priority.

Higher ed is the largest producer of skilled labor in our state, and a weak school-to-work pipeline makes for a vulnerable economy. According to a 2021 Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report, preliminary estimates indicate that Nebraska’s total postsecondary enrollment decreased 3.1% between fall 2009 and fall 2020. Enrollments have been generally declining since 2010.

Given the sheer amount of public and private dollars entering these institutions, it makes no sense that some Nebraska universities are reporting program completion and graduation rates as low as 7%, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Outcome Measures survey.

To add insult to taxpayer injury, data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 31% of higher ed institutions leave a majority of former students earning below that of the average high school graduate. This leaves young adults unable to pay back their loans, and less likely to participate as a consumer or stakeholder in our state’s economy.