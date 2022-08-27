NICOLE REGAN: A strong beginning for Gering Public Schools

As we reflect on last year, we are immensely proud of our students and their achievements.

In May, Gering High School students were recognized for completing 421 college courses with a 97% pass rate. These success figures translate to 1,251 dual credit hours of our student participation equivalent to 104 full-time college students.

In addition, we have surpassed our previous year’s graduation rate as our seniors in 2022 completed high school at a 91% graduation rate. The participation of advanced courses reflects a strong participation of our students moving forward with academic excellence.

Our starting line of this success begins with the consistent instructional focus of all three elementary schools. Key performance indicators are driving our academic proficiency. Important factors moving us forward this school year include small class size, expanded learning opportunities in STEM, the fine arts, and high ability learning offerings.

Our strategic action plan challenges us to broaden more opportunities for our students as we welcome two new preschool classrooms to the district.

Because of our intentional focus on student success, our dedicated and talented leaders are aligning district goals with key performance indicators of learning.

With the collaboration of board members and district leadership, we are collectively moving forward in a united mindset of excellence for our future Bulldogs. With facility renovations and expansion of career pathway opportunities, we are fortunate to be growing in partnership to achieve more for our students. This work is the continual synergy of excellence in our district.

Moving into the new year, we are broadening our engagement to connect the steps of success of school excellence for over 2,000 young lives. I am humbly grateful for the Board of Education, Gering staff, and community who continue to go above and beyond the commitment to pave this pathway of success and achievement.

With our intentional focus to embrace the needs of all students, we look forward to a year of celebration, awe and excitement of the new 2022-2023 school season.

Thank you for all of your support in allowing us to serve our students, our future.