PETE RICKETTS: An historic session

And More Tax Relief: In addition to property tax relief, Senators and I agreed on five other important measures. We eliminated taxes on military retirement income as well as provided a tax exemption for 50% of Social Security income that will be phased in over time. Senators also passed legislation to reduce the business income tax rate to equalize tax rates on different types of job creators. A new “truth in taxation” law will now require local governments to notify taxpayers whenever their property tax askings are scheduled to increase more than 2%. And finally, ag land valuations will be reduced from 75% of market value to 50% of market value for the purposes of property taxes for bond issues. This will reduce the tax burden on farmers and ranchers.

Broadband Infrastructure: The Legislature approved the Broadband Bridge Act, which was introduced at my request. This will invest $20 million in matching grants annually to expand access to high-speed broadband to 30,000 Nebraska households in the next two years. This improved connectivity will help more Nebraskans to have the flexibility to work remotely, do their homework, and to access telehealth and ecommerce.