PETE RICKETTS: Controlling spending for property tax relief

While we reduce the property tax burden, we will still achieve other key priorities, including expanding educational opportunities and protecting public safety. I’m proposing for the State to invest a record-high amount of aid—$1.1 billion—in schools in each of the next two fiscal years. Every child is unique and deserves the best educational setting for his or her needs, whether that’s a public school, private school, or homeschool. My budget includes $4 million in K-12 Opportunity Scholarships to give more students from low-income families the opportunity to attend private schools. I’m also recommending a $3 million investment in the textbook loan program for private school students. Empowering all Nebraska families with the freedom to choose the best educational options for their children is one of the best ways we can help the next generation achieve their dreams.

My budget includes $12 million for Nebraska Career Scholarships over the next two years at our community colleges, state colleges, and public universities. I’m also recommending $3 million to expand the Career Scholarship program to the private colleges in our state. This will bring the total number of career scholarships to at least 2,110 by 2023. These scholarships are equipping Nebraska’s young adults to take great jobs in high-demand fields such as healthcare and manufacturing.

Our strong fiscal position also gives us the opportunity to make a critical investment in public safety. The Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP), which opened in 1869, is a decaying structure nearing the end of its lifespan. My budget proposes building a replacement for the NSP in anticipation of the current facility aging out of service by the end of the decade. In the interest of protecting our communities and giving our corrections officers a safe work environment, we must ensure that we have sufficient operational capacity to adequately manage our inmate population in the years ahead. My plan would invest the initial funds needed to have the NSP’s modernized replacement completed and operational by 2025.