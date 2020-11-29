PETE RICKETTS: Giving thanks in adversity

It’s fitting to set aside time each year to express gratitude to God and to one another for the many blessings we enjoy. In seasons of peace and plenty, as well as in times of war and loss, Americans have faithfully carried on Thanksgiving traditions. During challenging times, it’s even more important to remember the abundant blessings we enjoy as Americans.

“During these extraordinary times, we find particular assurance from our Thanksgiving tradition, which reminds us that we, as a people and individually, always have reason to hope and trust in God, despite great adversity....In thankfulness and humility, we acknowledge, especially now, our dependence on One greater than ourselves. On this day of Thanksgiving, let our thanksgiving be revealed in the compassionate support we render to our fellow citizens who are grieving unimaginable loss; and let us reach out with care to those in need of food, shelter, and words of hope. May Almighty God, who is our refuge and our strength in this time of trouble, watch over our homeland, protect us, and grant us patience, resolve, and wisdom in all that is to come.”