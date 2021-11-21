PETE RICKETTS: Helping Nebraskans lead better lives

DHHS has taken a proactive approach to preventing and treating substance abuse. In 2016 DHHS, UNMC, and the Attorney General’s Office entered into an innovative partnership to combat opioid overdose. Their coordinated efforts have helped to lower the rate of opioid prescriptions in Nebraska and to lessen the number of drug overdose fatalities in our state. Nebraska’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) allows medication providers to more easily review a patient’s medication history. Nebraska became the first state in the nation to require reporting of all dispensed prescription drugs to its PDMP on January 1, 2018. Patients identified as receiving more than 150 doses of a short-acting opioid in a 30-day period (excluding cancer patients) are flagged. Every physician who has prescribed opioids for that patient is then contacted.

DHHS has been very successful in winning federal grants to support mental health in Nebraska. The Division of Behavioral Health has received $6.7 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). This grant allows us to conduct outreach to connect Nebraskans with counseling services and other resources. These behavioral health initiatives have helped Nebraska achieve the lowest overdose mortality rate in the nation according to the CDC and to rank #4 nationally for mental health.