PETE RICKETTS: Historic property tax relief

Water Tax Exemption: We exempted residential water service from sales taxes.

Truth in Taxation: We passed “truth-in-taxation” legislation to require local governments to notify taxpayers whenever their property tax askings are scheduled to increase more than 2%.

Job Creator Tax Relief: We started the process to align taxes on job creator income with that of taxes on individual income.

While we’ve made progress on tax relief, there is more work to do. We need to make sure that the benefits of our state’s growth go to Nebraska families instead of local governments. We can’t afford to see our hard work get squandered by unrestrained spending from political subdivisions. Local government property taxes have increased 4.3% per year over the past decade in Nebraska. That may not sound like much, but when compounded over 10 years, it’s a 51.8% increase. By comparison, income grew 48% and inflation just 18.7% during the past decade.

Additionally, property values are rising quickly in much of the state. In my experience, local governments rarely lower their levy rates to adjust for property valuation increases. A year-over-year jump in property valuation means taxpayers see their property tax bills go up substantially, even if levy rates remain unchanged.