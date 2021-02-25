PETE RICKETTS: Marijuana: A clear and present danger

The marijuana industry, which is now partially owned by big tobacco, has its eye on Nebraska as a new place to turn a profit. Previously, they hid this moneymaking motive under the guise of “medical” marijuana. Now they are just pushing for full legalization.

Nebraskans have common sense and instinctively understand how this dangerous drug could harm our youth, our communities, and our economy. We don’t have to guess at the steep social costs of marijuana legalization—they have already played out tragically all over the country.

States that legalize marijuana outright or incrementally (that is, through “medical marijuana”) have seen a human toll. This has included devastating effects on kids, tragic accidents, decreased participation in the workforce, and horrible mental health outcomes.

While popular media has tried to reframe how the public thinks about marijuana, it’s important to understand the health consequences and dangers of this drug. There are good reasons why the federal government classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, which means it has no medical value and high potential for abuse. Other Schedule 1 drugs include heroin, LSD, and ecstasy.