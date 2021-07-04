PETE RICKETTS: Nebraska powered through together

On March 13, 2020, I issued a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic. The State of Emergency existed over the last year to help Nebraska mobilize resources to respond to the pandemic. This is a separate measure from the State’s Directed Health Measures (DHM), which ended a few weeks ago. The DHMs had included quarantine directions and other restrictions that varied over the course of the event. This week, I announced that the State of Emergency would end on June 30, 2021, removing the last official pandemic measure issued by the State of Nebraska.

Looking back over the course of the pandemic, Nebraskans did what they do best by pulling together. In spite of the circumstances surrounding the virus, our state did very well. We slowed the spread of the virus. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, we had the third lowest coronavirus fatality rate in the nation among people who contracted the disease. Our state now has the second lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.6%, which is the lowest unemployment rate for Nebraska since 1999. We achieved all this without a stay-at-home order, without a statewide mask mandate, and with no vaccine mandate or passport system.