PETE RICKETTS: Strengthening Energy Reliability and Independence

Energy reliability and independence are pillars of our country’s national security. A reliable power grid has helped our nation build the world’s largest economy, and our focus on developing domestic sources of energy has made our country’s fleet of automobiles and airplanes less dependent on overseas oil. Earlier this year, U.S. News and World Report ranked Nebraska #3 nationally for power grid reliability and #8 overall in their energy category which “tracks the reliability of power grids, renewable energy consumption and the price of electricity.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts Gov. Pete Ricketts

We can’t take this for granted. There are forces at work at the state and federal level that could undermine these strategic strengths.

February’s record-cold temperatures caused widespread power outages throughout the South and Midwest, including rolling blackouts here in Nebraska. These interruptions of service are not acceptable. The United States is not a third-world country, and we need to be prepared for extreme weather events so that this doesn’t happen again. This means we need to make sure we have a diverse energy mix with enough coal and nuclear power to keep our grid running during severe weather events.