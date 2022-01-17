SEN. DEB FISCHER: Nominees for our military academies

Students who want to serve their country as officers in the military can apply to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Applicants need excellent grades, solid test scores, and with the exception of the Coast Guard Academy, a nomination from their senator or representative.

As Nebraska’s senior senator, I have had the privilege of nominating hundreds of qualified young men and women over the years. My staff and I carefully review Nebraska students’ applications to see if they are a good fit, and I then nominate many of them.

At the service academies of the U.S. military, young men and women are transformed into America’s future leaders. Graduates have a guaranteed job for at least five years, and after that time, they can choose to remain in the military or pursue other opportunities. Many go on to successful careers in business, medicine, law, and other fields.

In fact, if you look at which schools prepare their students to earn the highest starting salaries, service academies are at the top of the list. Graduates of the Naval Academy, for example, earn a median starting salary of nearly $80,000.