SEN. DEB FISCHER: Senate internships

Every fall, spring, and summer, my office provides some outstanding college students with the opportunity to intern in Washington D.C. or at one of our state offices. These internships give students the chance to learn more about public policy, our system of government, and constituent service. This summer, I welcomed four interns to our D.C. team. These college students are all from Nebraska, and over the last 8 weeks they have done important work on behalf of the state. I am always delighted to welcome young people to our nation’s capital and am consistently impressed with the motivation and skills of our next generation of Nebraskans.

One of our interns, Mia Dugan, comes to our office from North Platte. She is a rising junior at Georgetown University where she is studying Government, Journalism, and French. Mia said, “Interning for Senator Fischer has given me the chance to further explore my future career opportunities. I especially love the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, as I have grown up with an aviation background flying and working on the line as a Baggage Ground Handler. One of my favorite moments here was being able to participate in a meeting that directly impacts the United Commercial Flight out of North Platte.”

Another intern, Kate Lembree, is from Elkhorn. She is a rising junior at Creighton University where she studies Finance and Spanish. When describing her internship experience, Kate said, “Spending time in both Senator Fischer’s Washington DC and Omaha offices has given me the chance to see firsthand how our Senators’ work can have a positive impact on both the national and state level. Coming to DC has been incredible for my personal and professional development, and I couldn’t have asked for a better office to spend my summer!”

Braden Peterworth is from Sutton. He is a rising junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he studies Political Science and is on the UNK football team. He is also a part of the Kearney Law Opportunities program and hopes to pursue law school in the future. Braden said, “I have enjoyed talking with Senator Fischer’s staff and trying to understand how to address issues that Nebraskans are passionate about. For example, giving farmers in Nebraska the opportunity to purchase precision agriculture equipment is essential, and Senator Fischer recently crafted a bill to address this.”

Anna Wooldrik was born and raised in West Point. She is a rising junior at Texas A&M University where she studies Business, Finance and Economics. Anna described her intern experience by saying, “I really appreciate all the good that Senator Fischer has done for the state of Nebraska, especially with the cattle bill. Being from a county that relies on agriculture and a family that works in this sector, it’s great to see the leadership that Senator Fischer has shown in agriculture policy. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to serve Nebraska on a national level.”

For more information about our internships and the application process, please visit our website: https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/internships

To all our Washington D.C. interns, as well as our state interns Katie Pollock and Caleb Williams – thank you for the good work you do.

I look forward to seeing where life takes them. No matter what paths these young professionals take, I am grateful for all of their work this summer serving the people of Nebraska.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.