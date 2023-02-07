Sen. Mike Jacobson introduced LB 281. It will rebuild the 4-H camp lost in the Halsey forest fire this past summer. I was at this fire and witnessed the heart-breaking devastation firsthand. The introduction hearing for this legislation will take place in the Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the State Capitol, Room 1525. I encourage everyone who would like to see this camp rebuilt to come support this bill.

One way you can support this bill is by testifying in person at the hearing. If you can’t attend, you can send a letter of support. These letters must be received and verified by the committee no later than noon (CT) the day before the hearing. Citizens must use the “submit comments on-line” button found on the bill’s webpage. Letters delivered or emailed to the committee, or a senator or staff cannot be accepted for the record.

First, go to the Nebraska Legislature’s webpage at nebraskalegislature.gov. Find the link “Public Input Options” and read the instructions for submitting public comments.

Next type in LB 281 in the “search current bills.” Then click the “submit comments online for LB 281.”

Comments submitted using this tool also must be verified. You will receive a verification email after you submit your comments. One must click the link in the verification email in order for the comment to be accepted. If you don’t receive an email, check your spam folder. Please don’t forget the button to make your comments part of the official record of the bill.

I am happy to report that LB 281 enjoys broad support among senators. All of the private, state and federal government agencies that are stakeholders in this undertaking are all on the same page and in enthusiastic agreement. I think there is good reason to be hopeful and optimistic about this project.

Nonetheless, it’s important the committee gets to see a significant turn-out from the public and hear some compelling testimony from citizens at the hearing. I look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. CT at the Capitol.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room 1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at 402-471-2628.