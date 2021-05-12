SMITH: The impact of President Biden's tax proposals on agriculture and small businesses

In response to these adjustments to the tax code, some of my Democrat colleagues sent a letter of their own to House leadership calling for an exemption to be included in the new tax policy for agriculture land and “some” small businesses. Exemptions to capital gains and death taxes for certain small business assets have been tried in the past and failed because of the difficulty in writing tax law which should or shouldn’t have qualified for the exemption. I also have serious concerns about any attempt by government to determine which businesses are deserving or undeserving of an exemption. Our tax code should empower job creation and opportunity equally under the law, not pick winners and losers.

Another Biden tax proposal which could impact the ability of farmers and ranchers to keep capital in their families while managing their land assets is completely abolishing Section 1031 Like-Kind exchange. Under current law, Section 1031 can be used by farmers, ranchers, and other holders of commercial real property to move assets from one piece of real property to another within a certain amount of time, ensuring capital can remain in a “like” asset without penalty. In the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act we eliminated many uses of 1031 such as equipment and vehicles because full expensing rendered it unnecessary, and many perceived abuses of 1031 like high-end artwork were previously repealed, making this proposal almost entirely an attack on owners of property like farmland, commercial real estate, and housing which we desperately need in our economy.